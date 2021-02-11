KeyCorp Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $90.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

CERN opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

