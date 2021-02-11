Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.90, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kennametal by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.