Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,967,000 after purchasing an additional 122,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

