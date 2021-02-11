Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,949,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 412,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

