Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,228.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3,195.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

