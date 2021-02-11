Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.40. 788,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 307,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The firm has a market cap of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
