Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.40. 788,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 307,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The firm has a market cap of $329.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kamada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,644,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

