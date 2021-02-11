Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KDMN. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Kadmon stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Kadmon
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.
