Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KDMN. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kadmon by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 665,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kadmon by 655.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 756,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 656,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.