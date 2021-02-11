Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,833 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of B2Gold worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 329,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

