Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

