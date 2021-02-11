Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 17,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,039. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,732 shares of company stock worth $2,861,073 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

