Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,733 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

