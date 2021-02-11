Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 34,997 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 392,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,547,000 after acquiring an additional 119,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 329,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.