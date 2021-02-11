JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) to Overweight

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 799 ($10.44) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,103 ($14.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECM. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 973 ($12.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.88. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Electrocomponents plc has a one year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a one year high of GBX 986 ($12.88).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.