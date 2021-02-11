JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.