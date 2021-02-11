JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,069.33 ($27.04).

AAL opened at GBX 2,713 ($35.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,564.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,153.45. The stock has a market cap of £36.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,596.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

