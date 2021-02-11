JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €87.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

GXI opened at €93.55 ($110.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.30. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

