Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 46,448 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.