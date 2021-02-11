Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $43,383.93 and approximately $7,854.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.68 or 0.01110134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.26 or 0.05392536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026567 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043906 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

