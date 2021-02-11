Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.93

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.93 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 4752234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,807,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 735,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.