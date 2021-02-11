John D. Mccallion Sells 7,456 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MetLife stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

