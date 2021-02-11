Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 2,400 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 upped their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

