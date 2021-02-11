Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.