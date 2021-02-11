Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 360 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 360 target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

