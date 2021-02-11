Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,193 ($54.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,531.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,474.74. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.