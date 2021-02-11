Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

