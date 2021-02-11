Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €180.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €170.75 ($200.89).

Shares of RI stock opened at €163.10 ($191.88) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.42.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

