Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €68.00 Price Target

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.27. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

