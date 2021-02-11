JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 13%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 1,311,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 905,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 33.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

