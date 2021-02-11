Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $804,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

