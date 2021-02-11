Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 275 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,987 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $171.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.