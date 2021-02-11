Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 98.2% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

