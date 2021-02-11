Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after acquiring an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 428,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WAB opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,394,300. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

