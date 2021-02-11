Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,801 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 47.0% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 172,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 14,883.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

