James Vollins Sells 8,303 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Vollins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, James Vollins sold 3,833 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $15,945.28.

On Monday, December 14th, James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,998 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 247,665 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 787,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.