Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.00. 23,505,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 72,193,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The firm has a market cap of $345.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

