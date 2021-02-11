Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 142,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 463,798 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.