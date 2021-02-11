Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.23.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

