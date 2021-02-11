Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,181 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

