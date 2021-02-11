Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

