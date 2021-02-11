Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

