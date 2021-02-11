Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.