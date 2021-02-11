Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 426,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 324,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

