Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

