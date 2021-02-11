Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

