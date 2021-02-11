J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,198 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 4.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

