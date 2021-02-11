Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.81

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $7.06. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 1,139,695 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -972.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

