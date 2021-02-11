iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.24. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,014. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

