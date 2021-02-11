iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.23 and last traded at $73.85. 79,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 99,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.