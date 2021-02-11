iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $94.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.