iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 549.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,174. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

